Driver sought in hit-and-run crash that left pedestrian dead in Auburn Park neighborhood

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on the city's South Side earlier this month.

Police said the 31-year-old pedestrian was killed in the crash that happened on Aug. 3 around 4 a.m. in the 300 block of West 76th Street in the Auburn Park neighborhood.

The driver left the scene without stopping to render aid.

Police released an image of the suspected vehicle, described as a possible dark-colored SUV. The year and plate number are unknown.

hit-and-run-crash-81625.png
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Accidents at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JJ359901.

