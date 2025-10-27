Chicago police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run crash in Little Village

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead last week in Little Village.

The crash happened on Friday around 2:41 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 26th Street.

Police said the victim was crossing eastbound across Komensky Avenue in the south crosswalk when a white-in-color 2011 to 2014 Hyundai Sonata hit them. The victim died as a result of the crash, police said.

On Monday, police released a photo of the vehicle they're searching for. They did not provide a description of the driver.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JJ463804.