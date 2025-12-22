Chicago police searching for driver in double fatal hit-and-run in Morgan Park

Chicago police are still searching for the hit-and-run driver who killed two people in Morgan Park over the weekend.

Police on Monday released photos of the gray Jeep Grand Cherokee that they said hit the victims around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday in the 11700 block of South Marshfield Avenue. Someone called in to report what would become a double hit-and-run homicide investigation.

Police on Monday released photos of the jeep involved in the crash that left two people dead early Sunday morning in Morgan Park. Chicago Police Department

The caller reported finding the two people about 100 yards from each other, with a license plate lying on the ground next to one of the victims.

Police would later find the jeep abandoned, with no sign of the driver. They did not say where the jeep was found.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to release the names of the two victims, but does indicate the men may be 30 and 39 years of age. The 30-year-old was listed as having a Plainfield address.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521, or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com and reference #JJ530479.