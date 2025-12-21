Watch CBS News
2 men found dead in street in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood

Two men were found dead of causes unknown in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood early Sunday morning.

At 1:15 a.m., police responding to a call found the two men — one 30 years old, the other of an unknown age — unresponsive and lying in the street in the 11700 block of South Marshfield Avenue, police said.

The men were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said there was no apparent trauma to the bodies.

Calumet Area detectives are investigating.

