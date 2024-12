EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (CBS) -- A driver was killed Monday afternoon when a freight train slammed into a car in East Chicago, Indiana.

At 3:08 p.m., the driver went around lowered crossing gates as a train was coming near Euclid and Chicago avenues, according to CSX officials.

A CSX freight train slammed into the car, and the driver of the car was killed.

No one else was injured.

CSX is working with local police to investigate.