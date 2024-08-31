Watch CBS News
Driver killed after crashing into suburban Chicago sandwich shop

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

DEERFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — A car crashed into a sandwich shop overnight, killing a woman in north suburban Deerfield.

First responders arrived at Tony's Subs at 1480 Waukegan Rd around 2 a.m. Saturday and saw the flipped-over car. They found the victim had already died.

The impact of the crash knocked out the supports on one side of the restaurant, causing concerns about the building's structural integrity.

"It was heavy vehicle damage, and the vehicle rolled over, and they struck the building, and building department is being notified," Deputy Chief Ray Larson said. 

It's unclear what led up to the crash or if any other vehicles were involved.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

