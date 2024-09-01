Watch CBS News
Driver killed in crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway, state police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver was killed in a single-car crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 at 71st Street.

Illinois State Police said the driver was the only one inside the vehicle. They died at the scene. The age and gender of the victim were not released.

The 71st Street ramp was shut down for investigation. All lanes reopened around 8:15 a.m.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

