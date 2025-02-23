Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver killed, another hospitalized after head-on crash in Chicago suburb

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

One driver is dead and another was hospitalized following a head-on crash early Sunday morning in Lake Bluff.

The Lake Bluff Police Department responded to a report of a multiple-vehicle crash just before 5 a.m. on northbound IL Route 41 south of IL Route 176.

Two vehicles were found to have been involved in a front-end collision. Preliminary reports indicated one of the vehicles was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of Route 41.

Fire crews arrived with two ambulances to the scene. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver was taken to an area hospital with significant injuries, police said.

No other passengers were in the vehicles. The identities of the victims were not released.

Northbound IL Route 41 was closed at Route 60 for investigation. It reopened just before 10 a.m.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team is assisting in the investigation.

Police said they will provide further information when it becomes available.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.