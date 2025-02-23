Driver killed, another hospitalized after head-on crash in Chicago suburb

One driver is dead and another was hospitalized following a head-on crash early Sunday morning in Lake Bluff.

The Lake Bluff Police Department responded to a report of a multiple-vehicle crash just before 5 a.m. on northbound IL Route 41 south of IL Route 176.

Two vehicles were found to have been involved in a front-end collision. Preliminary reports indicated one of the vehicles was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of Route 41.

Fire crews arrived with two ambulances to the scene. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver was taken to an area hospital with significant injuries, police said.

No other passengers were in the vehicles. The identities of the victims were not released.

Northbound IL Route 41 was closed at Route 60 for investigation. It reopened just before 10 a.m.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team is assisting in the investigation.

Police said they will provide further information when it becomes available.