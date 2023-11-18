Driver killed after crashing SUV into building on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver was killed after crashing their vehicle into a building on the city's Southwest Side overnight.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Pulaski Road.

Chicago police say officers responded to the accident scene and found a silver SUV that had jumped the curb and struck the front of a commercial building.

The driver, a man between 20 to 30 years of age, was taken to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.