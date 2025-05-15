Watch CBS News
Driver injured, charged with DUI after crashing car into Des Plaines, Illinois home

Des Plaines police said a driver was injured, and also arrested, after crashing his car into a home.

Police said officers responded to the 1900-block of Lee Street Wednesday around 6:15 p.m. after getting calls about a car that crashed into a single-family home.

Police said 55-year-old Matthew Roman was driving south on Lee Street toward Howard Avenue, and stopped at a stop sign. As he accelerated to continue on the road, police said he spun his tires, which caused him to lose control of the car and crash through the front window of the home.

Roman was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. No one in the home was injured.

Once at the hospital, Roman was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving on a Revoked License and other traffic violations.

His court date is pending, police said. 

