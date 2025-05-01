Driver identified in deadly crash involving semi-truck in Montgomery, Illinois

A driver who was killed in a car versus semi-truck crash in Montgomery, Illinois, this week has been identified.

Montgomery police said around 5:17 p.m., officers and the Oswego Fire Department responded to the crash involving the truck and a black Nissan sedan on Route 31 and Caterpillar Drive. The sedan hit the truck at the intersection.

Arriving officers found the sedan pinned underneath the truck. Responding EMTs pronounced the victim dead at the scene. He was identified as Jason Messick of Oswego.

The roadway in the area remained closed for several hours while team members of the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team and the Illinois State Police investigated.

Preliminary information indicated that the sedan was traveling southbound on Route 31. The semi-truck was traveling northbound on Route 31 and attempting to make a left-hand turn west onto Caterpillar Drive. The driver attempted to stop but was unable to avoid the collision.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. The determination of the cause and manner of death is pending autopsy and toxicological testing.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the Illinois State Police, KCART, and the Montgomery Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lindholm at 331-212-9050 or by email at llindholm@ci.montgomery.il.us.