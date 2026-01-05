Watch CBS News
Driver hurt in rollover crash involving garbage truck, semi-trailer on southbound Bishop Ford Freeway

Jeramie Bizzle
One person was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon following a rollover crash that involved a garbage truck and a semi-trailer on the Bishop Ford Freeway.

Illinois State Police said around 4:30 p.m., troopers responded to the crash on southbound I-94 at 127 Street, where a tractor-trailer semi-truck hit the Norfolk Southern Bridge overpass.

The hit caused the empty trailer to dislodge from the truck and hit a garbage dump truck in the center lane. Both then came to a rest on the left concrete median barrier, ISP said.

One driver was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The other driver refused medical treatment at the scene.  

All lanes were reopened at 6:35 p.m.

No further information was released. 

