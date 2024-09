19-year-old driver taken into custody after crash in Evanston, Illinois

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Evanston police expect to file drunken driving charges against a 19-year-old driver involved in a crash early Saturday.

Around 1 a.m., a car headed north on Ridge Avenue slammed into a car headed west on Lincoln Street.

The car that had been headed west rolled and was left mangled. Its driver and sole occupant had to be extracted and treated for broken bones at Endeavor Health Evanston Hospital—and remained hospitalized hours later.

The driver and sole occupant of the other car was a 19-year-old who was taken to Ascension St. Francis Hospital with minor injuries, and was later released. The 19-year-old was in police custody hours later with DUI charges expected.