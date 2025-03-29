Driver hospitalized with critical injuries after rollover crash in Woodstock, Illinois

A man was critically hurt after a crash early Saturday morning in Woodstock, according to fire officials.

Just before 12:30 a.m., the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to the area of Washburn Street and Brown Street for a report of a vehicle crash with entrapment.

Crews arrived and found the vehicle resting on its roof in a grassy field about 100 feet off the roadway.

Fire officials said It appeared the vehicle went airborne before coming to rest.

The driver was found unconscious and trapped inside the car that had sustained heavy damage.

Firefighters were able to extract the man from the car within 10 minutes, according to fire officials.

Woodstock Fire/Rescue

A medical helicopter was requested but was not able to fly due to weather conditions.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with critical injuries. The scene was cleared around 1:15 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation by the Woodstock Police Department.