Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver crashes near police station in Lawndale, says he was being chased

/ CBS Chicago

Driver crashes into police station in Lawndale, says he was being chased
Driver crashes into police station in Lawndale, says he was being chased 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A car crashed near the Chicago police station in Lawndale.

The 35-year-old man told police he was being followed by someone in a gray sedan. He said he believed the car was chasing him when he lost control and crashed in the 3300 block of West Ogden Avenue just before midnight. 

The car jumped the curb and hit a parking lot gate at the station. 

The driver was treated at the scene. 

First published on August 31, 2022 / 5:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.