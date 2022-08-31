Driver crashes near police station in Lawndale, says he was being chased

Driver crashes into police station in Lawndale, says he was being chased

Driver crashes into police station in Lawndale, says he was being chased

Driver crashes into police station in Lawndale, says he was being chased

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A car crashed near the Chicago police station in Lawndale.

The 35-year-old man told police he was being followed by someone in a gray sedan. He said he believed the car was chasing him when he lost control and crashed in the 3300 block of West Ogden Avenue just before midnight.

The car jumped the curb and hit a parking lot gate at the station.

The driver was treated at the scene.