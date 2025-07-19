Driver charged after leading police on chase exceeding 100 mph from Wisconsin to Illinois

A driver was charged after leading police on a pursuit from Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, to Illinois last month.

Pleasant Prairie police shared the video of the June 28 incident, where an officer attempted a traffic stop for a stop sign violation. The driver fled and led officers on a pursuit that exceeded 100 mph and crossed into Illinois.

Pleasant Prairie officers and assisting agencies made multiple attempts to deflate the tires. After two unsuccessful attempts, a final deployment ended the pursuit safely.

According to police, the fleeing driver hit multiple squad cars during the incident.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

"Our officers are trained to make informed decisions in dynamic situations, always keeping public safety in mind. When necessary, we will coordinate across jurisdictions to ensure these incidents are brought to a safe conclusion," the department said.

The driver was charged with felony fleeing/eluding, five counts of first-degree reckless endangering safety, hit and run, possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, and numerous other municipal citations.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, Zion Police Department, Lake County Sheriff's Office, Zion Fire-Rescue Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted in the pursuit.