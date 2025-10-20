Driver wearing GoPro camera charged after leading Indiana State troopers on 150 mph chase

A driver is facing a plethora of charges after leading Indiana State troopers on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash early Monday morning.

State police said around 12:40 a.m., a trooper was on patrol near Interstate 80 near Burr Street when they saw two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed. State police said the two vehicles appeared to have been racing heading eastbound.

The trooper activated his emergency lights and one of the vehicles, a black 2018 Infiniti, clocked at 136 miles per hour in a 55 mph area, refused to stop. State police said the Infiniti driver turned off their headlights and continued to increase speed, hitting 150 mph.

The pursuit continued southbound on I-65 until the driver exited at 109th Avenue and crashed at the roundabout.

A felony stop was conducted by officers and troopers who responded to assist, and the driver was arrested without further incident. The driver was wearing a GoPro camera that was also activated during the pursuit, state police said.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance and while there, he consented to a blood draw test for intoxication. He was later placed in the Lake County Jail.

The driver was later identified as 21-year-old Brayan Guerrero of Calumet City.

State police said he was preliminarily charged with two felony counts of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, multiple misdemeanors of reckless driving, aggressive driving in a work zone, unlawful operation of a vehicle in a work zone, two misdemeanors of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and competing in a speed contest. He also faces multiple infractions, including speeding- 136/55, operating a vehicle without insurance, unsafe lane movement, failure to use a seatbelt, open alcoholic beverage container during operation of a Vehicle, no Headlights when required, and having no valid driver's license.

State police said final charges will be determined by the Lake County Prosecutor.