Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver wearing GoPro camera charged after leading Indiana State troopers on 150 mph chase

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A driver is facing a plethora of charges after leading Indiana State troopers on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash early Monday morning.

State police said around 12:40 a.m., a trooper was on patrol near Interstate 80 near Burr Street when they saw two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed. State police said the two vehicles appeared to have been racing heading eastbound.

The trooper activated his emergency lights and one of the vehicles, a black 2018 Infiniti, clocked at 136 miles per hour in a 55 mph area, refused to stop. State police said the Infiniti driver turned off their headlights and continued to increase speed, hitting 150 mph.

The pursuit continued southbound on I-65 until the driver exited at 109th Avenue and crashed at the roundabout.

A felony stop was conducted by officers and troopers who responded to assist, and the driver was arrested without further incident. The driver was wearing a GoPro camera that was also activated during the pursuit, state police said.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance and while there, he consented to a blood draw test for intoxication. He was later placed in the Lake County Jail.

The driver was later identified as 21-year-old Brayan Guerrero of Calumet City.

State police said he was preliminarily charged with two felony counts of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, multiple misdemeanors of reckless driving, aggressive driving in a work zone, unlawful operation of a vehicle in a work zone, two misdemeanors of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and competing in a speed contest. He also faces multiple infractions, including speeding- 136/55, operating a vehicle without insurance, unsafe lane movement, failure to use a seatbelt, open alcoholic beverage container during operation of a Vehicle, no Headlights when required, and having no valid driver's license.

State police said final charges will be determined by the Lake County Prosecutor. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue