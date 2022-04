CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you have some old electronics sitting at home, don't throw them away because there's a place to put them.

The city of Aurora is hosting an electronics recycling drive-thru on Saturday April 16. You need to register on the city of Aurora's website. You can recycle tube screens, cell phones, cameras and laptops.

‼️ REMINDER: Registration is open for the Free Spring Electronics Drive-Thru that will be held on Saturday, April 16. ... Posted by City of Aurora, IL, Government on Monday, April 4, 2022