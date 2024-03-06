Special prosecutor sought in Drew Peterson case

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Convicted killer and former Bolingbrook police sergeant Drew Peterson is at the center of two hearings on Wednesday in Will County.

Peterson was convicted of murder in 2012 for killing his third wife, Kathleen Savio. At the time, he was represented by attorney Joel Brodsky.

Peterson is asking for his conviction to be overturned, claiming he didn't have effective legal counsel.

In 2022, Brodsky gave an interview saying he was considering breaking attorney-client privilege. Peterson's public defender said that violated a 2022 gag order, and asked that Brodsky be held in contempt of court.

The Will County State's Attorney's office is asking to have a special prosecutor assigned to the case, because Brodsky could be called as a witness if Peterson is granted a new trial.