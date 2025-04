2 cars wrecked in crash in Country Club Hills, Illinois

2 cars wrecked in crash in Country Club Hills, Illinois

2 cars wrecked in crash in Country Club Hills, Illinois

First responders early Thursday evening were on the scene of a violent car crash in Country Club Hills, Illinois, south of Chicago.

The crash happened at 183rd Street and Cicero Avenue.

Video from CBS Skywatch showed two mangled cars in a ditch on the side of the road.

Information about the extent of the drivers' injuries was not immediately available.