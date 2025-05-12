Draft lottery leaves Chicago Bulls at No. 12

Back in 2008, the Chicago Bulls had a slim 1.7% chance of winning the NBA Draft lottery, and lucked into picking Derrick Rose at No. 1 overall.

Facing the exact same long odds this year, with the lottery once again taking place in the Bulls' backyard at McCormick Place, President of Basketball Operations Artūras Karnišovas was hoping lightning would strike twice — with the Bulls slotted 12th in the sweepstakes for likely No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg of Duke.

But lightning did not strike twice. The Bulls are staying at No. 12.

The Dallas Mavericks won the draft lottery, giving them the No. 1 pick. The NBA Draft is set for Wednesday June 25.