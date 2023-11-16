110th annual Chicago Christmas tree lighting ceremony kicks off Friday night

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago's official Christmas tree lighting ceremony kicks off in Millennium Park Friday night.

CBS 2's Irika Sargent and Joe Donlon will flip the switch lighting the tree in Millennium Park for the holidays at 6 p.m. You can stream live at CBSChicago.com.

After being chosen over 100 others in the Chicagoland area, the giant tree in all its glory arrived before it's scheduled to be lit up at Millennium Park for the holidays.

For the past 37 years, the lovely Colorado blue spruce stood tall at the De La Cruz family home and for that time it brought much joy and cheer for holidays.

The De La Cruz family decided to donate the tree to the city after it got too big to decorate.