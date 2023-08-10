Don't miss Chicago's Ducky Derby Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Thursday is Chicago's Ducky Derby day.

Thousands of people will line the riverwalk to see thousands of rubber ducks dumped into the Chicago River. Splashdown is at 1 p.m. at Columbus Drive bridge.

You can adopt a duck for the event, which helps raise money for the Special Olympics Illinois.

The Special Olympics says this year their goal is to reach 100,000 ducks adopted. So far, there are more than 84,000 adopted ducks.

This year's grand prize is a 2024 Chevy Trax.