Donations for Ukraine being collected in Rolling Meadows; Amazon Wish List posted

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Volunteers in the northwest suburbs are busy this morning filling boxes and gathering supplies to send to Ukraine.

They're taking donations at the Rolling Meadow Officers of Meest Karpaty at 1645 Hicks Rd.

You can drop off perishable food items, clothing, flashlights, tents and other needed items until Wednesday night.

The shipping service will pack it all up and load it on a plane Thursday heading to Ukraine.

The company also created an Amazon Wish List for donations called Aid Ukraine.