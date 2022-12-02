Watch CBS News
Domestic violence hotline available for those in need

By Marie Saavedra

Domestic violence hotline available for those in need
CHICAGO (CBS) – We've been learning more about the dynamics inside a Buffalo Grove home where a woman was found dead long with her children, mother-in-law, and husband.

Court records show Vera Kisliak had an order of protection against her husband due to domestic battery.

CBS 2's Marie Saavedra asked a domestic violence advocate what else people in Kisliak's situation can do to protect themselves.

"Even with an order of protection, safety planning is so critical," said Rebecca Darr, a domestic violence advocate with the organization Wings. "And the statewide hotline is available in pretty much any language, 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people to call and get help, even if they're not intending to go to shelter, it isn't just for shelter."

Saavedra asked Darr about remarks from friends of the family who said they feel like they failed Kisliak.

"We encourage family members [to] call the hotline as well to get advice on how to help their loved one the right way," Darr said. "The key is in these situations, maybe somebody could have done something, but you just don't know and you can't second guess. What we do encourage viewers to do is, if you know someone, or you suspect someone [needs help], do not judge them, just encourage them to call the hotline and get advice, support on how to get through their situation."

The statewide hotline Darr referenced is 1-877-TO END DV or 1-877-863-6338.

It's free, confidential, multi-lingual and open 24 hours a day.

Marie Saavedra joined the CBS2 Chicago news team in October 2020 as an anchor. She grew up in Evanston and is a graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism.

First published on December 2, 2022 / 4:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

