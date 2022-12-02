Friends say mom was living in fear before she was killed with children, mother-in-law in Buffalo Grove

Friends say mom was living in fear before she was killed with family in Buffalo Grove

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Friends say a woman found dead along with her children, husband, and mother-in-law in Buffalo Grove this week had been living in fear.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Thursday night, we also learned about a restraining order, and financial trouble.

Police were called Wednesday to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, near Port Clinton Road, for a wellbeing check on a woman. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside and forced their way in – only to find five people dead from an apparent quadruple murder suicide.

On Thursday, the Lake County Coroner's office released the names of the five individuals found dead: Lilia Kisliak, 67, Andrei Kisliak, 39, Vera Kisliak, 36, Vivian Kisliak, 6, and Amilia Kisliak, 4. Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said the five completed autopsies found the cause of deaths were all from sharp force injuries.

The heartache continued to set in Thursday night in Buffalo Grove. A growing memorial was set up outside the Kisliak house, and people were stopping by, writing messages, and simply reflecting.

Terry caught up with some close friends of the family – who knew there was trouble, but never imagined it would end in such horror.

"Two beautiful children," said Giuseppe Vitulli, "always cheerful; smiling all the time."

Amilia and Vivian Kisliak Supplied to CBS 2

Vivian Kisliak Supplied to CBS 2

VItulli comforted his wife and daughter Thursday night as they lay flowers to honor the lives lost. Their daughter knew the two young girls who were killed.

"She was just a year younger than my daughter," said Giuseppe's wife, Liliya.

Their daughter rode the bus with 6-year-old Vivian and played with 4-year-old Amilia.

"She loved playing with my daughter – Amilia," Giuseppe Vitulli said. "It's just the memories."

Vera Kisliak Supplied to CBS 2

The police investigation reveals Vera Kisliak, her aforementioned two young daughters, and her mother-in-law, Lilia, were all killed by sharp force injuries while inside the family's Buffalo Grove home – a house which court records revealed recently went into foreclosure.

It is also a place from which where Vera's husband, Andrei, was stay away due to domestic battery.

Andrei Kisliak Lake County Sheriff's office

"Some people knew, but we just didn't know how to help," said Liliya Vitulli. "We tried giving advice, but it didn't work. I feel like we failed."

Liliya Vitulli said Vera talked about the horror endured inside the house – including abuse.

"She only had a few couple of friends - no family here - and she confided in my mom, and my mom told her, 'You need to get out,'" said Liliya Vitulli. "She said she can't - she had no money, she had no relatives - she couldn't, couldn't leave the situation."

CBS 2 has learned police arrested Andrei Kisliak back in September for violating the order of protection. Andrei was released back in October, and went to court just days before the murders.

Friends said Andrei was living here and there, until his mother came to stay with Vera and the girls. We are told Vera felt safe with him coming back inside then.

Supplied to CBS 2

But the grandmother's presence in the home did not stop the murders.

"Even your own mother. How can you go to that extent? And the dog too - they had a little dog," said Giuseppe Vitulli.

"Just been in tears all day," said Liliya Vitulli.

As the community mourns, the Vitullis had to talk to their daughter about something they don't understand themselves.

"This morning, we had a conversation - because she was asking," said Liliya Vitulli.

Police have not yet revealed what kind of weapon was used in the massacre, nor where in the house the four victims were found. But they do say the crime scene was horrific.