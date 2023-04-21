Dolton police shoot and kill armed man who they say refused to drop weapon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dolton police shot and killed a man Friday morning, after they say he ignored several orders to drop his weapon.

Police said, sometime between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a call from a woman about an "unwanted male subject" on the 600 block of 144th Place. The woman had an order of protection in place against the man.

When two uniformed officers arrived, they saw a man in his late 30s or early 40s in a car holding a weapon. After several attempts to get the man to drop or surrender his weapon were ignored, officers shot and killed him, police said.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

The shooting left neighbors rattled.

"I heard the gunshots. I immediately got on the floor, because you don't know where gunfire is actually coming from," neighbor Janita Smith said. "I alerted my mom, and she was like, 'yeah, I'm hearing this gunfire, what's going on?' And I said 'someone's shooting.' So I called the police."

Illinois State Police are investigating.