Fire destroys pallet refurbishment business in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A wooden pallet refurbishment business burned down Wednesday in south suburban Dolton.

The fire broke out between 10:15 and 10:30 a.m. at 14059 Cottage Grove Ave. in Dolton.

The Dolton Fire Department said there were two facilities in the industrial zone – one is a scrap metal shop, the other is a wooden pallet refurbishing center. Only the wooden pallet refurbishment shop caught fire.

Workers were on the scene at the time, but no one was hurt, the Dolton Fire Department said.

It took about three hours from the time the call came in for firefighters to extinguish the blaze. The Fire Department said the fire was hard to put out because the wind kept kicking up the flames and creating hot spots.

Video from Chopper 2 showed a structure reduced to a husk of bent structural beams and warped corrugated metal.