Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard sworn in as supervisor of Thornton Township

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard was sworn in Saturday as supervisor of Thornton Township.

She is the youngest person, first woman and first African American to hold that office.

She said she is truly "honored and humbled."

"I can't help but to pause and appreciate the historic significance of this appointment," she said.

But Henyard's first year as Doton mayor has been difficult.

The village board is suing her, claiming -- among other things -- conflicts of interest.