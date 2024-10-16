Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard to run for re-election amid federal probe

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Embattled Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard has announced she will run for re-election next year.

She announced her re-election bid on social media.

Dolton has frequently clashed with a majority of the Dolton Village Board of Trustees. Several board members have accused her of financial mismanagement. The FBI is also conducting an investigation at Dolton Village Hall, although they haven't elaborated on who is being investigated.

Earlier this year, the board hired former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to investigate Henyard's handling of village finances. A preliminary report released by Lightfoot in August found the village is more than $3.5 million in the hole. Lightfoot also raised questions about the village's use of credit card spending, saying receipts are rarely provided.

Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza also has said Henyard's administration has refused to get an audit done, or communicate with the state agency tasked with the job of watching over government spending.

Last month, a judge granted an order forbidding Henyard from making appointments to village posts without the consent of the board of trustees.

The court order came after the board made it clear they never approved the firing of the current village manager, Keith Freeman. Henyard had appointed a new village manager to replace Freeman at a prior board meeting, which went on despite not having enough trustees to do so.

Henyard is also facing eviction from her home, where she and her boyfriend are $3,350 past due on their rent, and have refused an inspection of their home.

Last week, Henyard and two of her allies on the village board sued the other four board members, two other village officials, and the Dolton Park District, accusing them of illegally holding a board meeting outside of the Village Hall.