Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard facing eviction from home, court documents reveal

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) — Amidst her investigation into misspending of village funds, Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard is now facing eviction from her home, according to court documents.

The documents filed by the Cook County Court on Sept. 18 show that Henyard and her boyfriend, Kamal Woods, were $3,350 past due on their rent. The documents also feature a court date for the case scheduled for Oct. 22.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Henyard's attorneys about the eviction but has yet to hear back.

This comes after a judge on Wednesday granted an order that forbids Henyard from making appointments without the consent of village trustees.

Henyard is currently under investigation for her handling of village finances. Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is leading the investigation and found last month that the Dolton Village General Fund had a negative balance of $3.65 million.

The FBI is also conducting an investigation at Dolton Village Hall, but it's not clear who or what is being investigated.

In addition to her position in Dolton, Henyard also serves as the Thorton Township supervisor where trustees there are also calling for her to be transparent with spending.