Dolton man denied bail for possession of illegal firearm, drugs

CHICAGO (CBS) – Bail is denied for a Dolton man after police found an illegal firearm and drugs during a traffic stop Thursday.

Eugene Williams, 34, was charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, one count of armed violence, one count of possession of MDMA with intent to deliver, one count of possession of heroin with intent to deliver, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one count of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

Williams was out on bond awaiting trial on unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of weapon charges.

"It is alleged that instead of conducting himself within the legal limitations placed upon him due to his past criminal behavior, Mr. Williams thumbed his nose once again at the law and decided to not only illegally arm himself with an untraceable gun, but also possess illegal narcotics," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin.

On Thursday, a Naperville police officer pulled over a vehicle with tinted windows for allegedly failing to signal when changing lanes. While approaching the vehicle, the officer observed the driver allegedly moving about the front interior of the car.

After making contact with Williams, the officer detected a strong odor of cannabis coming from the vehicle.

The officer allegedly searched the vehicle and found a backpack in the front seat containing a loaded Polymer 80 9mm ghost gun, 34 pills of ecstasy, approximately one gram of heroin, and approximately 140 grams of cannabis. Williams was taken into custody.

Williams is due back in court on Sept. 1.