After dogs die in hot box truck, Indiana State Police charge 2 men

Charges against men after dogs died transported in a hot truck

CHICAGO CBS) — Thirteen months after nine dogs died in the back of a sweltering box truck, Indiana State Police just announced charges for both the driver and the owner of the truck.

It was more than 90 degrees outside in July of last year when 18 dogs were found in the back of a box truck in Lake County. They were being taken from O'Hare International Airport to Michigan, but half of them didn't make it.

During the year-long investigation, Indiana State Police got a similar truck and tried to re-create the conditions.

"At an hour and 55 minutes into the simulation, temperatures inside the truck had already hit 89 degrees. There were tears shed that day as emotions ran strong seeing those dogs suffer," said Sgt. Glen Fifeld of the Indiana State Police.

At a news conference on Tuesday, officials said two men, the driver and the owner of the truck, were charged with 18 counts of neglecting an animal.

Each count could earn them one year in jail and a $5,000 fine.