Dogs die of heat distress after cargo's air conditioner fails in traffic

CHICAGO (CBS) – Multiple dogs being taken from Chicago to a K9 training facility in Michigan City died on Thursday after the air conditioning unit in a cargo area they were being held in failed.

The dogs were being taken from O'Hare International Airport and the driver of the vehicle was caught in a two-hour traffic delay, according to Lake Station, Indiana, police. After the unit failed, the temperatures in the cargo area began to rise and that caused some of the dogs to go into heat-related medical distress.

The driver was alerted by some of the dogs' barking. He stopped the vehicle at the Road Ranger on Ripley Street in Lake Station and entered the cargo area.

He saw the dogs in distress and began to remove the dogs inside crates.

Lake Station fire and police were called to the scene. Police said the scene "took an emotional toll on all that were involved in trying to save as many canines as possible."

Police also said after speaking with those involved, this was not an act of animal cruelty or neglect, but a mechanical failure of the air conditioning unit.