Animal Cruelty Society, Breakthrough Ministries hosting free Dog Wellness Fair

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've been putting off your pet's annual vet visit, you can get it done for free.

The 11th District Chicago Police Department is partnering with the Anti-Cruelty Society and Breakthrough Urban Ministries to host a free Dog Wellness Fair.

Dog owners can stop by Humboldt Park to get their pets' physical exams, updated vaccinations, and microchips.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Breakthrough Urban Ministries campus, located at 402 N. St. Louis Ave.

