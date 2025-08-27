Watch CBS News
Dog rescued from Chatham apartment fire on Ellis Avenue by CFD firefighters

Dog rescued from Chatham apartment fire
Dog rescued from Chatham apartment fire 00:40

A dog was rescued by Chicago firefighters from an apartment in Chatham early Monday morning.

The fire broke out in a unite near Ellis Avenue and 80th Street overnight. Fire crews were seen at the scene working to extinguish the fires and helping a dog get outside through a window.

CBS News Chicago spoke to the man whose apartment caught fire, who said he had just come home from work at the time.

"Luckily I was up, because I heard the smoke detectors and I opened the door, I went to the door, and I felt heat," said Joseph Thompson.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Chicago Fire Department officials for more information, including how the fire started, but have not yet heard back. 

