Doctor talks new technology, emphasizes importance of breast cancer screenings

CHICAGO (CBS) — In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, experts are highlighting the importance of early screening, which is critical in the fight against breast cancer.

The CDC encourages women to get regular mammogram screenings after they turn 40, but too often, women are unable or unsure about getting screened.

Dr. Yvonne Karney, an OB/GYN from Crystal Lake, addresses those uncertainties and how prevalent the issue is.

"Breast cancer affects 1 in 8 women during their life, and the American Cancer Society estimates that 300,000 women each year are diagnosed with breast cancer."

The CDC states that 30-40% of women do not opt in for mammogram screenings. Dr. Karney says oftentimes, women won't get screened because they're afraid of radiation, pain, or the anxiety of waiting weeks for results.

"There's about a 15% call back rate, and there's a wait of 1-3 weeks where they're worried they might have something seriously wrong before they get the all clear," Dr. Karney said.

However, there's a new piece of technology that could alleviate those fears.

QT Imaging, aka Breast Acoustic CT, is a revolutionary breast imaging technology that uses the speed of sound, both reflective and through tissue, without compression, radiation, or IV contrast.

Dr. Yvonne Karney

Only six centers in the United States currently offer this technology commercially, one of which is located in Dr. Karney's office in Crystal Lake—the first in the Midwest.

Though it is not covered by insurance, it is less costly at $550 compared to additional views that most women have to receive.

For those with a family history of breast cancer, Dr. Karney says the message to women is to take control of their health and get screening.

"Well, 85% of cancers do not have a family history, and only 15% of breast cancers do," she said. "If you're not comfortable and opted out of mammography, there are other options available."

For more information about QT Imaging or questions about breast cancer, visit the Vitality Renewal Functional Medicine website. Dr. Karney can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.