The DNC ceremonial roll call featured a DJ and songs to represent each state and territory. Here are all the songs on the playlist
The Democratic National Convention turned a routine roll call into a dance party Tuesday night as Democrats celebrated Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's nominee for the 2024 presidential race.
The ceremonial roll call became a star-studded fest that included a live performance from Lil Jon and a medley of songs from Dolly Parton, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and others that corresponded to each state and U.S. territory.
The roll call concluded with Harris' home state of California, which was intentionally left until the end, and featured four songs, including two from Kendrick Lamar. Harris later appeared on video from Milwaukee, where she was holding a rally, and thanked supporters for nominating her. The playlist was put together by celebrity DJ Cassidy, who posted his setlist on his Spotify.
Following the event, DJ Cassidy told Rolling Stone that he got a call a month ago from a producer of the convention, who told him they wanted him to become the convention's "first musical maestro" for the DNC's roll call. He told the outlet that there were many hours of "meticulous curation" involved in the choosing of songs, saying, "None of them were freestyle."
DJ Cassidy said it was a "surreal feeling to see the 'Pass the Mic' experience connected to the roll call."
"It hit me differently than I thought it would," he said. "It felt like it brought a new life to the process that people take for granted. And the process is giving people a voice."
Full list of songs played during DNC's roll call
- Delaware: "Higher Love" - Kygo, Whitney Houston
- Alabama: "Sweet Home Alabama" - Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Alaska: "Feel It Still" - Portugal. The Man
- American Samoa: "The Edge of Glory" - Lady Gaga
- Arizona: "Edge of Seventeen" - Stevie Nicks
- Arkansas: "Don't Stop" - Fleetwood Mac
- Colorado: "September" - Earth, Wind & Fire
- Connecticut: "Signed Sealed, Delivered" - Stevie Wonder
- Democrats abroad: "Love Train" - The O'Jays
- Washington, D.C.: "Let Me Clear My Throat" - DJ Kool
- Florida: "Won't Back Down" - Tom Petty
- Georgia: "Turn Down for What" - Lil Jon
- Georgia: "Get Low" - Lil John & the East Side Boyz
- Guam: "Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter
- Hawaii: "24K Magic" - Bruno Mars
- Idaho: "Private Idaho" - The B-52s
- Illinois: "Sirius" - The Alan Parsons Project
- Indiana: "Don't Stop Til You Get Enough" - Michael Jackson
- Iowa: "Celebrate" - Kool & the Gang
- Kansas: "Carry on Wayward Son" - Kansas
- Kentucky: "First Class" - Jack Harlow
- Louisiana: "All I Do Is Win" - DJ Khaled
- Maine: "Shut Up and Dance" - Walk the Moon
- Maryland: "Respect" - Aretha Franklin
- Massachusetts: "I'm Shipping up to Boston" - Dropkick Murphys
- Michigan: "Lose Yourself" - Eminem
- Minnesota: "Kiss" - Prince
- Minnesota: "1999" - Prince
- Mississippi: "Twisting the Night Away" - Sam Cooke
- Missouri: "Good Luck, Babe" - Chappell Roan
- Montana: "American Woman" - Lenny Kravitz
- Nebraska: "Firework" - Katy Perry
- Nevada: "Mr. Brightside" - The Killers
- New Hampshire: "Don't Stop Believin'" - Journey
- New Jersey: "Born in the U.S.A." - Bruce Springsteen
- New Mexico: "Confident" - Demi Lovato
- New York: "Empire State of Mind" - Jay Z and Alicia Keys
- North Carolina: "Raise Up" - Petey Pablo
- North Dakota: "Girl On Fire" - Alicia Keys
- Ohio: "Green Light" - John Legend, Andre 3000
- Oklahoma: "Ain't Going Down (Till the Sun Comes Up)" - Garth Brooks
- Oregon: "Float On" - Modest Mouse
- Pennsylvania: "Black and Yellow" - Wiz Khalifa
- Pennsylvania: "Motownphilly" - Boyz II Men
- Puerto Rico: "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
- Rhode Island: "Shake it Off" - Taylor Swift
- South Carolina: "Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine" - James Brown
- South Dakota: "What I Like About You" - The Romantics
- Tennessee: "9 To 5" - Dolly Parton
- Texas: "Texas Hold 'Em" - Beyoncé
- Utah: "Animal" - Neon Trees
- Vermont: "Stick Season" - Noah Kahan
- Virginia: "The Way I Are" - Timbaland
- Washington: "Can't Hold Us" - Macklemore
- West Virginia: "Take Me Home, Country Roads" - John Denver
- Wisconsin: "Jump Around" - House of Pain
- Wyoming: "I Gotta Feeling" - Black Eyed Peas
- Virgin Islands: "VI to the Bone" - Mic Love
- California: "The Next Episode" - Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg
- California: "Alright" - Kendrick Lamar
- California: "Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar
- California: "California Love" - Tupac
The third night of the DNC kicks off Wednesday, with a focus on how the party's new ticket plans to fight for America's freedoms. Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is expected to officially accept the vice presidential nomination and will be among the list of speakers.