End of DNC brings "relief" to many of Chicago's West Side residents

CHICAGO (CBS) – Outside of a shooting at the White Palace Grill in the South Loop, violence and drama related to the Democratic National Convention were kept to a minimum this past week.

It was a huge relief for residents around the United Center.

Something is always going on around the arena, but the concrete barriers, metal fencing and lots of police protection took matters to a new level during the convention week.

"It wasn't chaos, you know what I'm saying? Because they kept it under control but the point is, it was difficult for the people that's in the community," said Charles Miles, a Near West Side resident.

CBS News Chicago spoke on Friday with residents in and near the soft perimeter around the convention site, where vehicle access and public transportation have been limited since last weekend.

"The only problem was parking but that's something that had to be done," said Tray King, who also lives on the West Side.

Police, protesters and politicians may be gone, but some streets were still blocked off on Friday, making another day of rerouting for residents.

Reporter: "So, a normal day, how long would it take you to get to whatever bus or train that you needed to get to versus the last couple days?"

Cyrus Kaczkowski: "About like, 15 extra minutes because usually I walk outside and the bus stop's right there."

Some people said off camera that they left town to avoid any drama and they were glad to see Chicago in one piece upon returning.

"There was really little or no trouble in the neighborhood," said James Anderson, a Near West Side resident.

Anderson said the biggest impact for him was having to walk his dog to a different park. Otherwise, he appreciated having a front-row seat to history.

"I wouldn't want to have it every week," Anderson said, laughing. "But it was great to see the delegates and the convention-goers come and have a good time. It was great to see the demonstrators bring their issues into the street which is what democracy and everything is all about."

Still, Miles said the end of the convention brought "relief" to many of his neighbors. Other folks near the United Center weren't so sad to mark the DNC off their calendars.

"It feels like a couple weeks it's been, but it's only been four or five days," Kaczkowski said. "It'll be nice to get back to normal."

The city said most of the major intersections should be open by Saturday at noon and the fencing should be cleared by Monday at midnight.