Man shot while leaving White Palace Grill with DNC attendees inside in Chicago's South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot multiple times while leaving a diner in Chicago's South Loop early Friday morning. A group of individuals in town for the convention were also inside at the time.

Chicago police said the group, including a state representative from Colorado's 1st district, gathered just before 3 a.m. inside the White Palace Grill at 1159 S. Canal St. after the final night of the DNC. As one man was walking out, someone opened fire.



Police blocked the road off at Canal and Roosevelt as they investigated both outside and inside.

Colorado Rep. Javier Mabrey said he and his friends got down under the tables in the restaurant and thought the suspect was going to open fire on everyone inside the restaurant.

"It's indicative of the problem we have in the country with gun violence. I'm wearing a freedom from gun violence pin and I think that's really meaningful," Mabrey said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition

It's unclear what the motive was in the shooting.

Police say no one is in custody.