Dixmoor to continue repair work on two more water main breaks

CHICAGO (CBS) – Repairs could soon begin on two more water main breaks in south suburban Dixmoor.

The latest breaks occurred at 143rd and Woods streets. CBS 2 was in the village on Friday when crews were patching a separate break in the century-old mains underground.

The village has been plagued with water problems for nearly a year.

Dixmoor Mayor Fitzgerald Roberts told CBS 2 it will cost an estimated $39 million to fix the system.

