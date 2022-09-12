Dixmoor to continue repair work on two more water main breaks

Still more work to do to fix Dixmoor water main breaks

Still more work to do to fix Dixmoor water main breaks

Still more work to do to fix Dixmoor water main breaks

CHICAGO (CBS) – Repairs could soon begin on two more water main breaks in south suburban Dixmoor.

The latest breaks occurred at 143rd and Woods streets. CBS 2 was in the village on Friday when crews were patching a separate break in the century-old mains underground.

The village has been plagued with water problems for nearly a year.

Dixmoor Mayor Fitzgerald Roberts told CBS 2 it will cost an estimated $39 million to fix the system.