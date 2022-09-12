Dixmoor to continue repair work on two more water main breaks
CHICAGO (CBS) – Repairs could soon begin on two more water main breaks in south suburban Dixmoor.
The latest breaks occurred at 143rd and Woods streets. CBS 2 was in the village on Friday when crews were patching a separate break in the century-old mains underground.
The village has been plagued with water problems for nearly a year.
Dixmoor Mayor Fitzgerald Roberts told CBS 2 it will cost an estimated $39 million to fix the system.
