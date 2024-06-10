Person shot and killed at cookout in forest preserve in south Chicago suburb

Person shot and killed at cookout in forest preserve in south Chicago suburb

Person shot and killed at cookout in forest preserve in south Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was shot and killed near the Cook County Forest Preserve in south suburban Dixmoor.

Police said just after 10 p.m., the 31-year-old victim was shot while attending a cookout party at Dixmoor Playfield. The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The victim has not been identified.

The parking lot, at 141st and Wood streets, remained blocked off for a police investigation involving multiple agencies including the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Police have not confirmed if any arrests have been made or what led to the shooting.