Watch CBS News
Local News

Person shot and killed at cookout in forest preserve in south Chicago suburb

By Darius Johnson, Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Person shot and killed at cookout in forest preserve in south Chicago suburb
Person shot and killed at cookout in forest preserve in south Chicago suburb 01:52

CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was shot and killed near the Cook County Forest Preserve in south suburban Dixmoor. 

Police said just after 10 p.m., the 31-year-old victim was shot while attending a cookout party at Dixmoor Playfield. The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The victim has not been identified. 

The parking lot, at 141st and Wood streets, remained blocked off for a police investigation involving multiple agencies including the Cook County Sheriff's Office. 

Police have not confirmed if any arrests have been made or what led to the shooting. 

First published on June 10, 2024 / 5:31 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.