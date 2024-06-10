Person shot and killed at cookout in forest preserve in south Chicago suburb
CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was shot and killed near the Cook County Forest Preserve in south suburban Dixmoor.
Police said just after 10 p.m., the 31-year-old victim was shot while attending a cookout party at Dixmoor Playfield. The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The victim has not been identified.
The parking lot, at 141st and Wood streets, remained blocked off for a police investigation involving multiple agencies including the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Police have not confirmed if any arrests have been made or what led to the shooting.