Dixmoor continues work on last broken water main, won't finish repairs until next week

DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- The village of Dixmoor said Friday it has repaired four of the five broken water mains, but won't complete the repairs until next week.

Dixmoor said the repairs won't be completed until Tuesday or Wednesday "at the latest."

The broken mains have frustrated local leaders and residents and forced the closing of schools earlier in the week.

The village said in a statement Friday that schools will remain open and there was no boil order for residents.

"There is water service throughout the entire village," said Dixmoor Village President Fitzgerald Roberts in a statement. "We expect to have the last of the repairs done by the first part of next week."

Roberts has said federal funding is needed for the work. But he said questionable recordkeeping from the previous administration has prevented that from happening.

When the past administration left office, Roberts said there was no transfer of information. In fact, buildings were locked. Roberts claims even financial documents went missing.

The feds need records and annual financial audits from at least the past five years in Dixmoor. Right now, those records and audits simply don't exist.

The village president is insisting an investigation is needed.

Before the latest water main breaks CBS 2 reported on at least three others Dixmoor since October 21 of last year, which have caused significant issues for the community.

Last month, two water main breaks in Dixmoor shut off water service to the entire village for much of the day on July 21.

In early March, water also was shut off for several hours after another water main break.

Last October and November, water was shut off there for more than two weeks after a leak caused low water pressure – meaning people living there couldn't shower, cook, or wash dishes or laundry. The crisis also led to school cancellations.

Roberts said there have been many more than that.