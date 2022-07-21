Boil order issued for Modern Estates residents in Dixmoor

DIXMOOOR, Ill. (CBS) – Dixmoor residents are once again under a boil order.

The village reinstated a state of emergency due to low water pressure making the water unsafe to drink.

Only residents in the Modern Estates mobile home park are impacted by the order.

"The only area with low pressure is the trailer park at this point," said Dixmoor Village President Fitzgerald Roberts. "We have been in contact with the IEPA and others to find the problem and resolve it. The residents in Modern Estates are under a boil water order until further notice."

The village checked the main lines that deliver the water and no problems were identified, according to Roberts.

Dixmoor has endured these issues on and off for years -- most recently in March.

Earlier this year, the village was given a $2 million dollar check to fix the issue.

In the meantime, city leaders are doing what they can to help residents affected.

They are offering food and water at the village hall until the issue is resolved.