'Discover the Outdoors' grant program paying for students to visit Indiana State Parks
CHICAGO (CBS) – Around 3,000 students will benefit from a grant program for field trips to Indiana State Park locations.
Discover the Outdoors is available for all kindergarten through 12th-grade schools.
Adventures include guided hikes and talks with state nature workers about fish, forests, wildfires, natural habitats, and conservation in Indiana State Parks.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.