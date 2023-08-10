Watch CBS News
'Discover the Outdoors' grant program paying for students to visit Indiana State Parks

CHICAGO (CBS) – Around 3,000 students will benefit from a grant program for field trips to Indiana State Park locations.

Discover the Outdoors is available for all kindergarten through 12th-grade schools.

Adventures include guided hikes and talks with state nature workers about fish, forests, wildfires, natural habitats, and conservation in Indiana State Parks.

