Chicago, Cook County issue disaster proclamation for those impacted by July floods

Residents impacted by last month's floods due to storms and heavy rainfall could see relief soon.

Chicago and Cook County issued a disaster proclamation for the flooding from July 25 to 28.

A line of thunderstorms brought sudden, heavy rain, with some areas seeing up to 6 inches fall in just a couple of hours—leaving cars submerged and homes flooded.

Officials said the storms destroyed more than 100 homes. Several hundred more experienced major damage, and thousands more were affected.

The disaster proclamation paves the way for more state and federal funds to assist with the recovery effort.