Man riding dirt bike dies after crashing into pole on South Side, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A 24-year-old man is dead after crashing a dirt bike early Thursday morning on the city's South Side.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Wabash Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Chicago police said the victim was riding a dirt bike when he crashed into a pole.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not released.

No other injuries were reported, according to police.

It is unclear what caused the victim to crash the dirt bike.

Area detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

