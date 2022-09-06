Dirksen Federal Courthouse to be closed Tuesday; R. Kelly trial among those to be put off

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Dirksen Federal Courthouse will be closed Tuesday, putting off all trials and other proceedings for a day.

The courthouse will be closed due to an unspecified "operational issue," according to the U.S. District Court website.

Among the trials affected will be R. Kelly's federal trial in Chicago, which had been to resume on Tuesday. The defense has begun presenting its case in the trial.

Kelly, 55, is on trial on a 13-count indictment, including child pornography and obstruction of justice charges. His former business manager Derrel McDavid and former assistant Milton "June" Brown are being tried alongside him, accused of scheming with Kelly to buy back incriminating sex tapes to help cover up his sex crimes and rig his 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County, at which Kelly was acquitted.