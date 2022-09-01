R. Kelly trial: defense to begin presenting case at child pornography, obstruction of justice trial

R. Kelly trial: defense to begin presenting case at child pornography, obstruction of justice trialget the free app
R. Kelly's defense team will begin presenting its case Thursday at his federal trial in Chicago, as they seek to clear the singer of child pornography and obstruction of justice charges.
Before defense attorneys for Kelly and two co-defendants began calling witnesses, U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber denied their motions to acquit Kelly without sending the case to the jury. Such motions are routine in criminal trials, and very rarely are granted.
Kelly, 55, is on trial on a 13-count indictment, including child pornography and obstruction of justice charges. Kelly's former business manager Derrel McDavid and former assistant Milton "June" Brown are being tried alongside him, accused of scheming with Kelly to buy back incriminating sex tapes to help cover up his sex crimes and rig his 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County, at which Kelly was acquitted.
Neither Kelly nor Brown will testify in their own defense, but McDavid plans to take the stand.
Federal prosecutors rested their case Tuesday after presenting two weeks of testimony, including four women who accused Kelly of sexually abusing them when they were girls.
The government's star witness was "Jane," a now 37-year-old woman who testified Kelly sexually abused her hundreds of times starting when she was 14, after he became her godfather.
Jane and her mother also testified that Kelly and his associates intimidated them and paid them off to lie about his abuse in order to fix his 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County, at which he was acquitted.
Closing arguments are expected to happen in the middle of next week.
Kelly already is facing a 30-year prison sentence for a racketeering and sex trafficking conviction in federal court in New York. If convicted of the charges in Chicago, he could face decades more in prison.
Defense witness counters timeline provided by one of Kelly's accusers
Merry Green, who was involved in the planning of the Today's Black Woman expo at McCormick Place in the late 1990s and early 2000s, testified Kelly did not appear as a featured artist at the 1999 expo, but did make a promotional appearance at the expo in 2000.
Kelly's defense team appeared to be trying to counter claims from one of Kelly's accusers, "Tracy," that she met him at an expo in 1999, when she was 16, and that the two later began a sexual relationship while she was still underage, accusing Kelly of abusing her dozens of times.
In 2000, Tracy would have been 17, which is the age of consent in Illinois.
During cross-examination by prosecutors, Green said she didn't know if Kelly might have attended the 1999 expo, even if he wasn't a featured artist, but Green said organizers were not notified by security that he was there.
Former CPD detective says Kelly associate told him singer was being blackmailed
Former Chicago police detective Christopher Wilson, who testified he is a longtime friend of former Kelly business manager Derrel McDavid, testified that in 2001, McDavid "informed me that Mr. Kelly was being blackmailed."
Wilson said McDavid wanted him to go with private investigator Jack Palladino to interview a suspect in the blackmail.
Wilson didn't name the "suspect," but given the timing of the trip and previous testimony in the case, it was clear he was talking about Charles Freeman, who previously testified that Kelly and his team agreed to pay him to recover incriminating videotapes of Kelly sexually abusing girls.
Wilson said he wasn't present when Palladino questioned the suspect, who was also given a lie detector test. He testified no one suggested during the trip that there was any connection to child pornography.
During cross-examination, prosecutors asked Wilson if he had seen a crime such as blackmail. Wilson said, had he witnessed any such crime, he would have had a duty to report it as an off-duty officer.