Communities in Chicago's northern suburbs prepare for possible ICE surge

Communities in Chicago's northern suburbs are preparing for the arrival of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

In Lake County, Illinois, people have been warned about possible arrests.

Officials with the City of North Chicago said Lake County law enforcement had a meeting Wednesday with federal officials over the logistics of some 300 ICE agents arriving in the area. No hard plans were shared for when the ICE agents will hit the street, but CBS News Chicago is told they will be staying in hotels in the area.

Communities in Lake County say the issue is creating growing concern.

"We are hearing a sense of fear, a sense of uncertainty," said Carmen Patlan, executive director of the Center for Immigrant Progress.

The Waukegan-based group offers immigration legal services, among other things.

Patlan said there is a need for such help in Lake County, as the discussion around more immigration enforcement heats up in the Chicago area.

"We know that Lake County has approximately 35,000 undocumented immigrants, and so there certainly isn't enough resources to go around," said Patlan.

Jael Mejia, director of legal services and civil engagement for the Center for Immigrant Progress, said the organization is going out into the community, sharing know-your-rights information, and helping people plan for potential detention.

"This is a very important moment where we need to be ready to provide these services as organizations," said Mejia. "We are not going to be surprised if the situation expands to our area, and so we definitely want to be prepared."

Theresa Plascencia is the superintendent for Waukegan Community Unit School District 60, which has a student population that is 80% Latino.

"There's been a lot of anxiety, right?" said Plascencia. "The unknown is hard for any individual."

Plascencia said the district has been proactive in communicating with parents and staff about resources, while planning for potential and increased detainments in the community.

"We are asking our parents to have a plan — if you need a power of attorney, that you're executing that with your families at home," said Plascencia. "It's really important that everyone is prepared right now."

District 60 has offered multiple know-your-rights and other informational presentations, of which the next will be offered virtually on Monday, Sept. 8. The Center for Immigrant Progress said resources are also available by calling them at 224-208-8839.